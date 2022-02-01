Former Cleveleys woman only found out she had breast cancer after reading her pal's book

Now Jade Hills, 31, who used to live on North Drive in Cleveleys but moved to Salford 18 months ago, is urging women to have regular checks.

Although she is a qualified staff nurse at Salford Royal Hospital, Jade did not consider herself at risk and it was only when she reached the end of the book, about her pal's struggle with breast cancer, did she consider checking herself.

She said: "It made me think and I ended up giving myself an examination.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jade Hills only discovered she had breast cancer after reading her friend's book.

"I couldn't believe it when I found two lumps. I couldn't sleep that night and I told my mum about it the next day.

"She said I better see a doctor so I went to see my GP and he referred me to the Nightingale Clinic."

Weeks later she was given the devastating news that had triple negative breast cancer, which means she will need to be treated with radiotherapy and is waiting to hear if she will need chemotherapy.

After attending the clinic last November, Jade had an operation to remove the lump and is now waiting for the results, but she has been told more treatment will be needed.

Jade, who has had to take time off work, and and boyfriend Harry Couper had been planning to start a family but now they have had to put that on hold.

The former Manor Beach Primary and St Aiden's High School pupil, whose parents still live in the Cleveleys area, added: "It could have been a much worse situation if I hadn't read that book.

"I didn't feel any pain and the only reason I found the lumps was by checking.

"Although one of the lumps was benign, the other wasn't.

"You never think something like this will happen to."

The book, The Ascent, was written by Alex Quinn, a nurse in Belfast who also used to live in Cleveleys.

In September, Jade's partner Harry, along with her close friend Kayleigh, stepdad John, and uncle Tony will be tackling an epic cycling trip from London to Brighton and back, to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.