Lynne and Cameron - 19 years apart

Cameron Glenn, 20, was diagnosed at the age of two with hydrocephalus (water on his brain) and two brain tumors. Since then, Cameron has suffered brain damage and is deaf, and was told he would not live a long life. But after a long battle, he is now in remission, but suffers from brain damage and is deaf.

Unfortunately, due to his condition, Cameron is unlikely to get a UK driving licence. His mother, Lynne Webster, has reached out on social media to any land-owners to let Cameron fulfil his dream of driving for a day. The post has reached over 500 shares as of writing, but Lynne has had no luck finding a piece of land.

“It would be great if there was somewhere flat that we could use.” said Lynne. “But it is so difficult. If nothing happens, we will pay to send him to Oulton Park. Because he is never going to have what normal people can have, and it is his dream. All I want is for him to wake up on his birthday and for him to see a car there. But there is no point if he has nowhere to drive it.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cameron showing his love for cars

Cameron first was diagnosed when he and his family came home from holiday in Canada, where he did not feel well. After suffering a fit when he was taken to hospital, he was taken to Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, where the doctors performed an emergency shunt operation to release the pressure on his head. After an MRI scan, the doctors discovered a brain tumor “the size of an orange” growing inside Cameron.

After a year of surgery, being put on life support, chemotherapy and a stem cell transplant, Cameron was released from Alder Hey and returned home at the age of three. But a year and a half later, Cameron was diagnosed with a second tumor, in another part of his brain. Lynne was told that Cameron could not face another round of chemotherapy, which then forced him to go through radiotherapy.

But that left Lynne and her family with a tough choice. Because he was four and half years old, he would be brain damaged from the surgery, or he would die from no treatment. But after successful radiotherapy, Cameron beat the odds and now is in the clear.

“We had to go ahead with it.” said Lynne. “He had radiotherapy. They found out he was deaf then. But he came through it all, but he is brain damaged. He has severe learning difficulties. But we did not think he would last past eight. I always thought he would die at 10 years-old. But he is 21 next month. He defeated all the odds. And when he was 10 years-old, they declared he was in remission.”

Cameron Glenn

Since overcoming the odds, Cameron has one love. Cars. When he turned 18 years-old, he drove around the Oulton Park Circuit in Cheshire in a Mini, where he got to experience his love of being behind the wheel. And now, with his 21st birthday coming up on March 25th, Lynne is “desperate” to see her son drive again, but this time in an open space where he can have fun.

“It’s hitting me now that he is getting to 21, and he wants to do these normal things. And he understands that these are normal things he wants to do, and trying to explain to him that he can’t, it is heartbreaking.”