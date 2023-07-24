Lancashire County Council say they are working with other agencies to determine why the flood happened and work out ‘what steps [they] can jointly take to prevent it from happening again’.

People living in the Thornton area reported that they were ‘having to dry their garages out’ after a weekend of heavy rainfall battered the Fylde Coast.

Although the water has cleared from Lawsons Road, residents fear it could return as more downpours are expected this week.

Floods on Lawsons Road in Thornton. inset: Koi and goldfish swim around the garden after a pond overflowed.

Sue Tamasa told Blackpool Gazette: "It’s a joke as it keeps happening. I lost a car when it happened in 2017.”

LCC’s emergency call out team attended the scene on Sunday, August 23, to provide residents with sandbags to help mitigate the impact of the water.

What are the authorities doing about the floods?

As a Lead Local Flood Authority, the county council are working with Wyre Council, United Utilities, the Environment Agency and other partners around flood prevention in Wyre.

CC Shaun Turner, cabinet member for environment and climate change for Lancashire County Council said: "Our thoughts are with those affected by the flooding in Thornton this weekend and I can reassure local residents that we are working with partners to investigate why this flooding occurred. The flooding that occurred in Thornton over the weekend will be discussed at our next formal meeting to determine why this happened and what steps we can jointly take to prevent it from happening again.”

Fish swimming in the garden

A resident on Calder Avenue said most of her neighbours had been ‘out and about drying their garages out’.

She added that her pet koi and goldfish were swimming around the garden, as her pond had overflowed.

Wishing to remain anonymous, she told the Gazette: “Luckily my bungalow is slightly higher than everyone else affected so it was only my gardens (front & rear) that got flooded. The surface water flood on Calder Ave is now receding from homes & gardens but part of the road is still under water."

Fire brigade were ‘fighting a losing battle’ with the floods

Residents of Calder Avenue said yesterday the road was closed off as Lancashire Fire Brigade spent hours trying to pump the water away.

“ After a valiant effort they were stood down as they were fighting a losing battle.”

What to do during a flood

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service issued a warning to ‘avoid travelling where possible’.

Drivers are also advised not to go through flood water even if it doesn’t look deep.

If there is flooding in your home, the fire service recommend turning off electrics and where possible move items to a higher level or second floor.

Do not walk through flooded areas, the current of the flood water can be more powerful than you think.

Report any flooding

Lancashire County Council urge anyone whose properties have flooded to let them know so they can make sure they havegot all the affected addresses recorded to help with our investigations.

You can do this and find other helpful information about flooding in Lancashire by visiting lancashire.gov.uk/flooding.

What is the weather forecast for the week ahead?

Sporadic showers are expected to hit Blackpool throughout the week after torrential downpours battered the county over the weekend, bringing floods and travel disruption.

Tuesday is expected to remain relatively dry, with light showers predicted at 11am to 3pm.

Wednesday (July 26)

Wednesday will be a slightly wetter day, with scattered rain predicted throughout the morning and afternoon.

The rain is expected to become heavier at around 10pm.

The morning is expected to be slightly cooler, with temperatures reaching approximately 15C.

The mercury is set to reach 19C at 4pm, dropping to 16C in the evening.

Thursday (July 27)

It’s expected to be a slightly wet start on Thursday morning, with rain predicted between 1am and 10am.

The sun is expected to shine briefly at 1pm before turning cloudy for the rest of the day.

Lows of 15C are predicted, with highs of 19C.

A cloudy day, with a chance of light showers at 1pm.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 20C in the afternoon.

Saturday (July 29)

Saturday is predicted to be a sunny but wet day, with scattered showers expected throughout the morning and evening.

It will be around 14C in the morning, with temperatures expected to reach around 18C in the evening.

Sunday (July 30)

Another wet day with sunny intervals throughout the morning and evening.