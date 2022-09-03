Fleetwood's Wyre Light pub and music venue forced to cut opening hours as electricity bill doubles
A popular Fleetwood pub and late night music venue has been forced to limit its opening hours after electricity bills more than doubled.
The operators of the Wyre Light, on London Street, have posted a message on their Facebook page to inform customers of the stark decision, in a bid to “keep prices down”.
It is a move that is likely to strike a chord with many businesses as utility bills have rocketed this year, with more rises expected later this year.
However, the Wyre Light message adds that it has booked some “great bands and DJs” up until November for forthcoming weekends.
The venue will now be closed entirely on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and will open on Thursday (8pm-2am) Friday evenings (8pm until 4am), Saturdays ( noon until 4am) and Sundays (6pm-1am).
The message stated: “We have some important news that will affect how we continue to trade
"Unfortunately although we have been in a fixed contract for electricity, our prices have increased rather dramatically – three times more than what we would usually expect to pay, from £1200 to £3600 a month.
"Therefore we will be closing during the week in an attempt to try and keep our prices down.
“On a brighter note, we have some great bands and DJs booked in between now and November.”
The statement added: “Pubs and clubs are going to need all the support they can get in the coming months and possibly years so get involved and get on that dancefloor.”
The next band is Touch the Pearl @touchthepearl on Saturday September 10, described as a fantastic eight-person band bringing the funky vibes from the decades.
Formerly, a Smith and Jones pub, the Wyre Light ceased operating in 2013 but re-opened as part of the Ma Kellys chain in December 2013.
It was then sold and reopened under the Wyre Light name in 2018.