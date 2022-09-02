Lenny Henry, Paul O'Grady and Anton Du Beke heading to Blackpool's Winter Gardens for Word Fest. literature festival

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A trio of ‘in conservation with’ events will welcome comedian Sir Lenny Henry, presenter Paul O’Grady and professional ballroom and Latin dancer and BBC Strictly judge, Anton Du Beke at Word Fest., taking place at the Winter Gardens from Friday, October 7 until the following Monday.Sir Lenny Henry’s will be taking about his new book Rising to the Surface on Sunday, October 9 at 8pm, with all tickets including a signed copy of the book and a meet and greet.

Rising To The Surface traces his career through the 80s and 90s from a 16-year-old winner on TV’s New Faces and his navigation through the seas of professional comedy, learning his craft through sheer graft and hard work.

Children and families will also get the opportunity to meet Sir Lenny Henry in person as he signs copies of his two children’s novels The Boy With Wings and The Book Of Legends.

Sir Lenny Henry is joining the line-up at Word Fest.

Paul O’Grady will be talking about his children’s book Eddie Albert and the Amazing Animal Gang which tells the story of 10 year old Eddie who can talk to animals.

In Conversation with Paul O’Grady will take place on Sunday, October 9 at 4pm, with all tickets including a signed copy of the latest in the Eddie Albert and the Amazing Animal Gang series The Curse of the Smugglers’ Treasure.

Anton Du Beke will be previewing his new tale of dance during the blitz centred around the Buckingham Hotel in London.

Anton Du Beke will be in conversation at Word Fest.

His conversation is on Monday, October 10 at 8pm, with all tickets including a signed copy of The Ballroom Blitz and a meet and greet.

A special Seasiders Podcast will also take place live at 8pm on Saturday, October 8 with special guest, former Blackpool striker Gary Taylor-Fletcher, joining the podcast team to talk all things Tangerine, past, present and future.

The Seasiders Podcast is the second live podcast event scheduled for the weekend, following the announcement that former Conservative MP Rory Stewart and TV news presenter Alastair Campbell will host a live version of their podcast The Rest is Politics on Saturday, October 8.

The four new events have been added to the already announced programme for Word Fest. including Sir Michael Morpurgo presenting War Horse Live in Concert. War Horse will be joined by events with bestselling authors Milly Johnson, Saul David and Scott Mitchell.

Paul O'Grady will be involved in Word Fest.

The Festival is being co-produced by the Winter Gardens Blackpool and Kirkham independent bookstore Book Bean and Ice Cream.

Elaine Silverwood, owner of Book Bean and Ice Cream and co-producer of Word Fest. said: “This is the first ever Word Fest. and ticket sales have got off to a flying start. It is the first new literary festival to be scheduled in the north for many years and we are thrilled at the confirmed line up.

"We can’t wait to welcome the authors and guests to the Winter Gardens Blackpool for a weekend of words.”

Many of the tickets for the event include the gift of the author’s book and details are at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk