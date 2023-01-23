Flakefleet Primary School, which gained national attention five years ago by reaching the final of Britain’s Got Talent, will call the new amenity STRIVE.

Work will begin in the coming weeks to transform part of the Children’s Centre next to the Northfleet Avenue school into a bespoke coffee shop, made possible by an unspecified amount of private funding.

FCMS, a Social Enterprise health and wellbeing services provider on the Fylde coast, will provide the funding for the renovation and staffing over the next four years.

The new coffee shop, STRIVE, is being opened nextdoor to Flakefleet Primary School

An opening date has not yet been confirmed.

Although connected to the school, the coffee shop will officially operate as an independent and separate entity, as a Community Interest Company (CIC).

Head teacher Dave McPartlin said: “ This will be a friendly, safe and supportive place for our families and local community, somewhere we can work together to help address some of the challenges we face at this tough time.

“Apart from the coffee shop there will be a meeting room and art gallery for children’s work and some private spaces to work and to meet with families.

“For many years, we have wanted to further our links with other local groups, charities and agencies who can help our families to address issues such as loneliness, housing, physical/mental health, adult learning and unemployment.”

The Children’s Centre will continue to run from the building.

Mr McParlin said there would be opportunities for people in the local community to volunteer there in a range of ways such as gardening and working in the coffee shop, with staff receiving full professional barista training.

It was hoped there could be new parent and toddler groups, creative sessions and other activities based in the new community.

Times may be subject to change, but it is initially expected to be open from 8am-4.30pm Monday to Friday, offering quality coffee, breakfast, cakes, toasties, paninis and other delicious foodstuff.

