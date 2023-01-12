The competition, which takes place along Fleetwood beach on Saturday January 14, will raise funds for Fleetwood RNLI.

Officially called the Fleetwood Cod Championships, it is being organised by Hazel Tipping of Hookers Baits, based on Beach Road in Cleveleys.

.The 145 entrants will fish off Fleetwood beach for this competition, ensuring there’s a local attraction to fundraising for the town’s RNLI lifeboat station.

Hazel Tipping (front centre right), of Hookers Baits in Cleveleys, with members of Fleetwood RNLI, has organised the Fleetwood Cod Championships.

The pegs will run from the coastguard tower to Marine Beach area behind the swimming baths, from 2pm to 6pm.

Competitors are arriving from afar, including the Isle of Wight, the Isle of Man and various parts of Ireland.

When Hazel Tipping staged a similar event last year it raised a whapping £2,600 for Fleetwood RNLI and hopes to raise as much this year.

Hazel said: “There’s always great support for events raising money for our local lifeboat station.

"We’re hoping the weather is better than it was last year, but we’re sure everyone will enjoy it anyway.

"We know that with a £1,000 prize at stake, someone will walk away very happy!”

Daryl Randles, coxswain at Fleetwood RNLI said: “We really appreciate local support and Hazel and her cod champs raise amazing amounts for our lifeboat

station.

"We really can’t thank them enough.”

A presentation night will be staged at the Travellers Rest pub on Beach Road, Cleveleys