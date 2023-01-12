The British Homing World Show of the Year, which attracts thousands of visitors to the resort, will be held at the Winter Gardens on January 21 and 22.

However no pigeons will be allowed inside the venue due to it being inside a 10km Avian Flu Surveillance Zone.

Last year's pigeon show at the Winter Gardens

It means show classes for 1,600 pigeons have been axed, but the trade show, pigeon auctions and social events are going ahead as planned.

Efforts to find alternative premises for the show racer competition were shelved when it proved too expensive.

But Blackpool Council has provided space at the Solaris Centre where pigeons due to be auctioned can be viewed.

Show organisers said while they were disappointed not to be able to hold the full event in what is its 51st year, they were pleased it was still able to go ahead.

Pigeons being judged at last year's show

Chris Sutton, chief executive of the Royal Pigeon Racing Association, said: "The Winter Gardens is 250m inside the surveillance zone so we tried to find an alternative location for the show racer competition but the cost was prohibitive as we run as a charity.

"There were 1,600 pigeons which were going to be showed but that won't be going ahead and people have prepared their pigeons for these shows.

"It is very disappointing because a lot of work has gone into organising the show, but we felt it was important to go ahead with the other elements.

"The pigeon fanciers are still attending because there is the social side of it as well. There is still lots to do and it will be a successful show.

"All kudos to the council and the Winter Gardens who have done as much as they can to help us."

Alternative proposals to put a marquee up in the south of Blackpool to show birds in fell by the wayside due to the cost.

But Mr Sutton said contingency plans would be put in place for future years, with funding set aside.

He added: "Bird flu is going to continue to be a challenge until a vaccination can be found, so we have to show the way in continuing to hold the show despite the difficult circumstances."

Fanciers will be able to view pigeons for sale at the Solaris Centre, with auctions then live streamed from the Winter Gardens. Buyers will not be allowed to take their birds back to their hotels, but must only pick them up on the way home.

Blackpool Transport is offering reduced price tickets for fanciers to travel from the Winter Gardens to the Solaris Centre to view pigeons ahead of auction.

The annual pigeon show in Blackpool attracts around 15,000 visitors and is viewed as vital for bringing trade to the town at a quiet time of the year.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: "This is an important event in Blackpool's calendar and we are delighted that despite the challenges the bulk of it is going ahead."

The pigeon show was suspended during the Covid pandemic, but returned to the Winter Gardens last year when it celebrated its 50th anniversary.

