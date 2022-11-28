One of Fleetwood’s most colourful festive traditions is returning - and here are some of the entries from previous years.

The annual Christmas Tree Festival, which has been running at Fleetwood Methodist Church for almost 20 years, sees entrants design a tree - and the winner is given a glittering trophy and share of proceeds to give to their chosen charity.

There is also a shield for schools.

One of the more unusual designs for the annual Fleetwood Christmas Tree Festival in a previous year

The designs come in all shapes an sizes, with previous entries including one made from plastic bottles and another, an award-winner from Fleetwood Museum, was fashioned from driftwood and featured the names of trawlers lost at sea.

Gwyneth Priestley, one of the organisers of the long running event, said: “We’re inviting the public to come along and winder around our winter wonderland.

"People tell us that the festival has become part of their Christmas tradition.

Visitors gather for the annual Fleetwood Christmas Tree Festival in a previous year

"We’d had some great entries this year and hope people can come along and enjoy the event, in the run-up to Christmas.”

She said the organisers were astounded each year by the level of creativity that went into many of the trees.

Although entry to the competition is now closed, members of the public can go along and see all the trees, with 25 trees on show this year.

The event takes place Fleetwood Methodist church on Fleetwood Road. on Thursday December 15 (1.30pm to 5pm), Friday December 16 (1.30pm to 5pm) and Saturday December 17 (11am to 4pm).

Gwyneth Priestley, another of the main organisers of the annual Fleetwood Christmas Tree Festival

A different judge is brought in each year to make the difficult decision of choosing the winners, especially as some of them are very diverse.

It never fails to be a tough job but nevertheless, a winner is always found.

Last year’s winners were Lynn and Barrie Farmer, of Fleetwood, whose tree was called Loaves and Fishes and had a biblical theme.

The couple used a shrimping net as the main body of their tree, to illustrate the story behind it.

The school shield was won by a team from Home Start Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde.