The annual event, on November 25, saw the parade set off from Fisherman’s Walk, down Lord Street and North Albert Street and onto The Esplanade for the switch-on concert at the Marine Gardens.

The parade included an illuminated tram, Fleetwood Old Boys’ Sea Cadets Band and Rotary’s Father Christmas in his sleigh, along with characters such as Mickey and Minnie Mouse, the Grinch and Olaf the snowman.

The Fleetwood Rotary Santa makes his annual appearance at the Fleetwood's lantern parade and festive lights switch-on event

And there was a good turn-out from members of the public who brought their glowing lanterns along to the parade.

Fortunately, once everyone had arrived at the Marine Gardens, the weather picked up and the rain abated.

Julie Dalton, of Fleetwood Festive Lights committee, said: “We were really pleased with the turn-out, especially as the weather was so terrible at the beginning and the England football match was on.

"We’d like to thank everyone for coming out and joining in.”

These familiar characters were part of Fleetwood's big festive lantern parade. Photo: Robert Stead

The event was funded by Fleetwood Town Council Council, which includes members on the organising committee.

The Christmas concert in the Marine Gardens was compered by popular Fleetwood DJ Dave Scrivener and included a surprise – a festive snow machine.

Sadly, Steff and the Stingrays were unable to perform on the night, as their leader singer contracted Covid just days before the event.

In their place, singer Katie Connelly stepped in, and there were also performances by Fleetwood Royalettes morris dancers and Father and Son Karaoke – alias Wal Mitchinson and son Dion.

A special, illuminated trawler tram for Fleetwood's lantern parade, harking back to Fleetwood's fishing legacy. Photo: Robert Stead

The lights will be switched by six year old Callie Hartley, from Charles Saer Primary School – one of the winners of the Where’s Elf competition from each of Fleetwood’s eight primary schools. Her name was pulled out of the hat by Mrs Claus.

Fleetwood’s lights include four illuminated trees - at the Larkholme shops, the West View roundabout, outside St Nicholas’ Church and on the corner of Ash Street and Lord Street.

The town’s clock towers and the Mount pavilion has been lit up as well.

Fleetwood Town Council posted a message on its Facebook site, thanking all those who had helped make the event a success.

Residents get into the swing of the festive parade