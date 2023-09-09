News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
10-year-old boy dies following hotel incident
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Child left fighting for life after receiving electric shock at Tiffany's Hotel
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit

Fleetwood woman says mice infestation means she hasn't been able to live in her home for three months

A Fleetwood woman says she hasn’t lived in her own home for three months because of a mice phobia – and the house has been over-run with them.
By Richard Hunt
Published 9th Sep 2023, 11:09 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 11:15 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Julie Egbine, 59, of Mowbray Place, says she is petrified of mice and can’t bare to stay in the house while they are running about there.

She is having to stay with her sister, who also lives in Fleetwood, until the problem is sorted out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The bungalow is overseen by housing group Regenda and Julie says the problem isn't being dealt with properly.

Most Popular
Julie Egbine says a mice issue has forced her out of her home for monthsJulie Egbine says a mice issue has forced her out of her home for months
Julie Egbine says a mice issue has forced her out of her home for months

She said: “I’m really grateful to my sister for putting me up but obviously I want to be in my own home.

"The people from Regenda have been round more than once to look at the problem, but there are still issues there.

"They haven’t fixed the holes in the building properly, where the mice are getting in.

Hide Ad

"I don’t have the best of health and this is making is making things worse.”

Read More
Man arrested on suspicion of taking indecent pictures of a child in Fleetwood
Hide Ad

A Regenda Homes spokesperson said: “We were first made aware of issues with mice at Ms Egbine’s home on 3 July 2023.

"Within 24 hours, our environmental contractors had attended to put a baiting programme in place to address the issues.

"In line with the baiting programme, we have continued to attend Ms Egbine’s home.

Hide Ad

"Unfortunately, we were unable to access Ms Egbine’s home on four separate occasions which delayed the programme.

“We have undertaken proofing work to conceal possible entry points and any outstanding entry points will be sealed week commencing September 11.

“We’re sorry for the distress this is causing Ms Egbine and will continue to work with our customer to ensure that she is satisfied with the outcome.”

Related topics:Fleetwood