A Fleetwood woman says she hasn’t lived in her own home for three months because of a mice phobia – and the house has been over-run with them.

Julie Egbine, 59, of Mowbray Place, says she is petrified of mice and can’t bare to stay in the house while they are running about there.

She is having to stay with her sister, who also lives in Fleetwood, until the problem is sorted out.

The bungalow is overseen by housing group Regenda and Julie says the problem isn't being dealt with properly.

Julie Egbine says a mice issue has forced her out of her home for months

She said: “I’m really grateful to my sister for putting me up but obviously I want to be in my own home.

"The people from Regenda have been round more than once to look at the problem, but there are still issues there.

"They haven’t fixed the holes in the building properly, where the mice are getting in.

"I don’t have the best of health and this is making is making things worse.”

A Regenda Homes spokesperson said: “We were first made aware of issues with mice at Ms Egbine’s home on 3 July 2023.

"Within 24 hours, our environmental contractors had attended to put a baiting programme in place to address the issues.

"In line with the baiting programme, we have continued to attend Ms Egbine’s home.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to access Ms Egbine’s home on four separate occasions which delayed the programme.

“We have undertaken proofing work to conceal possible entry points and any outstanding entry points will be sealed week commencing September 11.