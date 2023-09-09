Man arrested on suspicion of taking indecent pictures of a child in Fleetwood
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of taking indecent images of a child in Fleetwood.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
They were called on Wednesday (September 6) to reports of a man taking pictures of children on the beach in Fleetwood.
A 31 year old man who lives in the town was arrested and is currently in custody.
A police spokesperson said: "We'd ask that people don't speculate the identity of the individual on social media, as this could have a negative impact on the investigation."