Man arrested on suspicion of taking indecent pictures of a child in Fleetwood

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of taking indecent images of a child in Fleetwood.
By Richard Hunt
Published 9th Sep 2023, 09:15 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 09:23 BST
They were called on Wednesday (September 6) to reports of a man taking pictures of children on the beach in Fleetwood.

A 31 year old man who lives in the town was arrested and is currently in custody.

A police spokesperson said: "We'd ask that people don't speculate the identity of the individual on social media, as this could have a negative impact on the investigation."

