Trooper (Tpr) Anthony Finch, 22, spent six months on a tour of northern Europe with a squadron from the King’s Royal Hussars regiment, and that included a spell over Christmas and New Year and into January,

When Anthony’s mum Marianna Mitchell, 52, decided to bring some cheers to him and his army colleagues by filling shoe boxes full of foodies, Syd and Sheree lent their support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Using their pub The Steamer, on Queens Terrace, Fleetwood, as base for the project, they helped promote the campaign and stored the hundreds of items that big hearted members of the Fleetwood community sent in.

Trooper Anthony Finch with Syd and Sheree Little at The Steamer pub in Fleetwood

Ex-soldier Marianna was able to fill no less than 136 shoe boxes with a variety of compact goodies such as chocolates, sweets, toiletries, small items of clothing and other sundries – and successfully got them sent off to the Europen base,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony couldn’t wait to thank Syd and Sheree when he finally got back to Fleetwood after the tour and said: “Without their help mum’s campaign would have struggled to get off the ground.

"It’s typical of them to help, they are such a solid part of the community in Fleetwood.”

Marianna Mitchell with granddaughter Paiton Ackroyd, Syd and Sheree Little and some of the shoe boxes and goodies at the Steamer pub, Fleetwood.

Previously, he had sent a message to the Fleetwood folk who donated items, saying: “To the amazing people who have been helping my mother with the boxes for the squadron, from the bottom of my heart, I cannot thank you enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The lads and ladies have been chuffed to bits to receive them.”

Syd, who also runs the Little Restaurant from the pub with Sheree, was delighted to welcome Anthony to the pub.

He said: “This pub has got a real community feel and people really got behind Marianna’s campaign for Anthony and his team.”

The Steamer pub in Fleetwood, run by Syd and Sheree Little

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mum-of-four Marianna said: “The response from the community was amazing and Anthony was really grateful.

"Being away from family at those times of year can be quite tough, it’s when you miss family the most.