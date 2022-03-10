Aside from the past two years when the event was held virtually because of the Covid pandemic, the school has pulled out all the stops for its floats and even won a carnival award for best entry.

There is excitement in the town as the community can finally enjoy an actual carnival event for the first time since 2019, when the spectacle takes place on Saturday June 18.

Pupils at Mary's RC Primary School in Fleetwood are hoping their school can have a float for the carnival

But this year the London Street school is facing the prospect of not being able to enter a float at all because of a problem in getting a flatback truck and driver.

The school hit a lorry load of snags when the firm that had previously provided manpower and vehicle was taken over by another company which said it was unable to continue the arrangement.

Now St Mary’s is making a desperate plea for a firm to help out with a lorry and a driver – or the school’s proud tradition will come to an end.

Karen Higham, school business manager at St Mary’s, said: “I’ve been at this school for 14 years and since before I came here, the school has had a float in Fleetwood Carnival.

"It’s a brilliant thing for the staff, the pupils and the parents – it brings everyone closer together and it’s fabulous to play a part in the town’s biggest community event.

"But our usual arrangement has ended and we can’t seem to get a flatback truck and a driver.

"I’ve phoned round, but the local firms I thought could help just aren’t in a position to do it.

"It takes a long time to put a float together so we may soon start to run out of time.”

St Mary’s have put together some impressive entries in recent years, including an award-winning eco warrior theme and a depiction of Queen Victoria’s historic visit to Fleetwood with Prince Albert in 1847.

Karen said: “If we can’t have a float we’ll still take part, but it won’t be the same.

“If anyone can help we will pay, providing it’s not too expensive!”

Anyone able to help can phone the school office on 01253 878445.