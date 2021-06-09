Fleetwood all set for virtual carnival next weekend

Fleetwood Carnival in a previous year

This year, the Fleetwood Virtual Carnival takes place via the Fleetwood Carnival Facebook page on Saturday June 19.

The event went virtual last year, for the first time in its long history, due to the restrictions imposed because of the Covid pandemic.

Many similar galas across the Fylde coast have reluctantly cancelled their events completely.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fleetwood event will entail photos of various fancy dress entries being sent in and displayed on the Facebook site on Carnival Day, with various prizes up for grabs for those deemed the best.

Carnival chairman, Cheryl Walkington, inset, said: “Last year we decided to go online at the last minute but we’ve had more time this year so it will be bigger and better.

“The carnival is so good at bringing everyone together so we thought it was worth doing the virtual version again, rather than cancelling.”

The committee are hoping for more entries to sent in - the closing date for all entries is Wednesday June 16.

Categories are:fancy dress (all ages, any theme); carnival garden; carnival shop window; carnival house window; design a virtual float (freestyle); dress up your scooter, bike, pram or buggy.

There are also school entries and winners will be awarded prizes, certificates, medals or trophies.

Cheryl added: “We have received a variety of entries including a lovely virtual Fisherman’s Friends float in tribute to Mrs Maureen Lofthouse.

“We’re hoping for lots more entries to come and that people will be able to really enjoy the event.”