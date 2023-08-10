Fleetwood RNLI has praised a yachtsman’s calm approach after he got into difficulties when the vessel’s engine failed.

Both of Fleetwood RNLI’s lifeboats were launched on Monday August 7 to assist the sailor after he reported a mechanical failure west of King Scar.

The charity’s all-weather lifeboat, Kenneth James Pierpoint was launched from Fleetwood at 5:20pm to provide assistance.

Then the inshore lifeboat Harbet launched shortly afterwards to assist due to the potential dangers involved in the casualty’s location. After making initial contact with the casualty vessel the coxswain was able to stand down Harbet down and she returned to Fleetwood Lifeboat station.

Fleetwood RNLI came to the rescue of a yachtsman after his vessel developed engine failure. Photo: Fleetwood RNLI

The yacht had deployed its anchor and supplemental chain to help hold position, having noted the state of tide and currents when calling for help.

This allowed the Kenneth James Pierpoint crew to place one of its members aboard to secure a tow line.

After an assessment of the situation, it was decided the safest course of action was to tow the yacht back to port, to be moored at the Lifeboat station’s buoy.

The casualty was brought ashore to be assessed and was then able to go home.

Captain David Eccles, Lifeboat Operations Manager for Fleetwood said: "Mechanical failure is a fact of life if you spend enough time at sea, and the yachtsman’s calm, sensible assessment of the situation enabled him to stabilise his own position in a

timely fashion.