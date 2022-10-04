From l-r; Mike France, Ian Ellerby & Dave Jordan (Fleetwood RNLI), Tony Winstanley, Matt Haines (Fleetwood RNLI), Jim Smith and Mike Fairclough.

The mini folk festival, which took 12 months to organise, featured many different artists and was the second festival to be held at the town’s Strawberry Gardens pub, on Poulton Road, by Fleetwood Folk Club club.

Along with visiting bands and singers, there were also several sessions of poetry.

To emphasise the organisers choice of the local lifeboat station, there were sessions featuring the Mizzen Crew and the Lytham St Annes Shanty Crew.

Daryl Randles, Coxswain at Fleetwood RNLI said: “It’s always fantastic to receive such a

generous donation from your your local community.

"We can’t thank them enough. We really appreciate their support.”

Fleetwood Folk Club meets every Thursday evening at the Strawberry Gardens at 8.30pm and always welcome new members.

Tony Winstanley, from Fleetwood Folk Club said: ‘It was a very successful weekend and we thank everyone for their support.

"We’d especially like to thank the staff and Dave Shaw, the landlord of the Strawberry Gardens, for their hospitality and help with the

event.

"They were also very generous and helped us raise this donation for the volunteers at Fleetwood lifeboat.’

RNLI stations across the country rely on donations and fundraisers, as the charity does not get Government support.

Daryl said the town of Fleetwood had always been supportive of the RNLI and some families had several generations who had served wit the charity over the years.