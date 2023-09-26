News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Body found in alleyway near school
Man, 35, appears in court accused of murdering 51-year-old woman
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations

Fleetwood RNLI aids colleagues in multi-lifeboat rescue of yacht crew

RNLI volunteers at Fleetwood helped prevent a yacht from drifting dangerously close to Morecambe Bay oil platforms after its crew got into difficulties.
By Richard Hunt
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:45 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 14:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fleetwood Lifeboat assisted colleagues from RNLI relief Lifeboat Brianne Aldington, which was travelling from Pwllheli to Fleetwood to be surveyed when it passed the yacht whose crew called a for help.

The RNLI coxswain determined an immediate risk to the casualty vessel due to its proximity to the oil platforms.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After attaching a tow line to the yacht to stabilise their position, the crew contacted HM Coastguard for further assistance and Fleetwood RNLI volunteers launched the all-weather lifeboat at 5.15pm.

Most Popular
Fleetwood RNLI's Shannon class vessel, Kenneth James Pierpoint, was involved in rescuing the crew of a yacht.Fleetwood RNLI's Shannon class vessel, Kenneth James Pierpoint, was involved in rescuing the crew of a yacht.
Fleetwood RNLI's Shannon class vessel, Kenneth James Pierpoint, was involved in rescuing the crew of a yacht.
Read More
Blackpool Football Club step up bid to kick club's former owner Owen Oyston out ...

Fleetwood’s Shannon class Lifeboat Kenneth James Pierpoint arrived at the scene to help out.

Taking control of the tow line, Fleetwood RNLI brought the yacht, which was on passage from Guernsey to Fleetwood, back into Fleetwood harbour where the crew of the yacht were then able to secure their vessel and make their own way to a safe berth.

Relief lifeboat Brianne Aldington then made her way to Fleetwood Lifeboat Station to refuel and moor overnight.

Hide Ad

Tony Cowell, Deputy Launch Authority at Fleetwood RNLI, said: “Brianne Aldington is an old friend of the station, having been based here as a relief boat under my own command in 2020.

"We’re glad to see her again, and to come to her aid as she assisted a vessel in danger.”

Related topics:FleetwoodMorecambe Bay