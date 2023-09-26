Fleetwood RNLI aids colleagues in multi-lifeboat rescue of yacht crew
Fleetwood Lifeboat assisted colleagues from RNLI relief Lifeboat Brianne Aldington, which was travelling from Pwllheli to Fleetwood to be surveyed when it passed the yacht whose crew called a for help.
The RNLI coxswain determined an immediate risk to the casualty vessel due to its proximity to the oil platforms.
After attaching a tow line to the yacht to stabilise their position, the crew contacted HM Coastguard for further assistance and Fleetwood RNLI volunteers launched the all-weather lifeboat at 5.15pm.
Fleetwood’s Shannon class Lifeboat Kenneth James Pierpoint arrived at the scene to help out.
Taking control of the tow line, Fleetwood RNLI brought the yacht, which was on passage from Guernsey to Fleetwood, back into Fleetwood harbour where the crew of the yacht were then able to secure their vessel and make their own way to a safe berth.
Relief lifeboat Brianne Aldington then made her way to Fleetwood Lifeboat Station to refuel and moor overnight.
Tony Cowell, Deputy Launch Authority at Fleetwood RNLI, said: “Brianne Aldington is an old friend of the station, having been based here as a relief boat under my own command in 2020.
"We’re glad to see her again, and to come to her aid as she assisted a vessel in danger.”