RNLI volunteers at Fleetwood helped prevent a yacht from drifting dangerously close to Morecambe Bay oil platforms after its crew got into difficulties.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fleetwood Lifeboat assisted colleagues from RNLI relief Lifeboat Brianne Aldington, which was travelling from Pwllheli to Fleetwood to be surveyed when it passed the yacht whose crew called a for help.

The RNLI coxswain determined an immediate risk to the casualty vessel due to its proximity to the oil platforms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After attaching a tow line to the yacht to stabilise their position, the crew contacted HM Coastguard for further assistance and Fleetwood RNLI volunteers launched the all-weather lifeboat at 5.15pm.

Fleetwood RNLI's Shannon class vessel, Kenneth James Pierpoint, was involved in rescuing the crew of a yacht.

Fleetwood’s Shannon class Lifeboat Kenneth James Pierpoint arrived at the scene to help out.

Taking control of the tow line, Fleetwood RNLI brought the yacht, which was on passage from Guernsey to Fleetwood, back into Fleetwood harbour where the crew of the yacht were then able to secure their vessel and make their own way to a safe berth.

Relief lifeboat Brianne Aldington then made her way to Fleetwood Lifeboat Station to refuel and moor overnight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Cowell, Deputy Launch Authority at Fleetwood RNLI, said: “Brianne Aldington is an old friend of the station, having been based here as a relief boat under my own command in 2020.