Barry Bancroft, who grew up in Fleetwood and went on to enjoy a distinguished career in the police, died at the town’s Rossall Care Home on January 11 after a struggle with dementia.

One of the more unusual spells in his career was the three months he spent at the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia in the1980s, as part of a special training project, linked to policing in Europe.

He also met Princess Diana three times, including his very last day before retirement, when she suggested having a photo taken with Barry and wife Terry (Teresa), who was also from Fleetwood.

Fleetwood-born Barry Bancroft was spending his final day as Deputy Chief Constable of Northumbria when this picture with Princess Diana was taken in Newcastle

Barry’s daughter Deb said: “Dad always wanted to be a policeman and he eventually worked his way up to become an assistant chief constable and was awarded some service medals.

"I think he’d have been proud that his son Neil and grandson Josh both went into the police – we’ve had three generations involved in the family.

"He loved meeting Princess Diana, he said she was lovely.”

Barry Bancroft and wife Theresa on their wedding day

Barry, who was christened Frederick but never liked the name, was pupil at the former Fleetwood Grammar School and as a teenager had ambitions to join the police.

Before he was 20 he had joined the force, being accepted into Lancashire County Constabulary in 1960 and moving first to Accrington and then Walkden, near Salford.

A transfer to neighbouring Manchester City Police followed in 1964.

And promotion followed next, with the former Fleetwood lad becoming Assistant Chief Constable of Northumbria Police in 1988, bringing with it a move to Whitley Bay, followed by a step up to Deputy Chief Constable.

Terry (Theresa) and Barry Bancroft

He was in Newcastle, on his final day in the job, escorting Princess Diana around the city, when the treasured photograph was taken.

Barry returned to west Lancashire upon his retirement, settling in Garstang with Terry.

He leaves his wife, three children Sandy, Deb and Neil - four grandchildren and a step grandson, and an older surviving brother, also called Neil.

A family-only funeral will be held at Carleton Crematorium on February 6, before a wake at the Royal Oak pub in Garstang.

