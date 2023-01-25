It transpired that one of them didn’t even have any young children in the first place.

Mandy Woolford, who runs Fleetwood Baby Bank, blasted the individuals who were callously taking advantage of a service intended for struggling parents, and were instead trying to turn a profit from it.

It means that if such practices were to continue, the baby bank, which has so far helped around 200 families since it was set up last October, could become a referral-only service, which would go against its original ethos.

Some of the items donated to the Baby Bank

Mandy, 42, whose facility provides nappies, clothes, donated prams and other items for babies, said: “It really saddened us when we found off what some people were doing.

"This is a service for people who genuinely need it, who are struggling.

"We found out that one of the people involved didn’t even have children and had come here just to get something for free and sell it for profit.

Items obtained for free from the baby bank were then put up for sale

"One of the things was being offered on Facebook for £100.

"Some of the people who use it are working but are still struggling – some of the people that come in are so proud that they’re in tears because they have to use it.

"Then at the opposite end of the scale, you have people who are just on the take.”

Mandy, 42, set up the baby bank from the nursery she runs in the town, Skools Inn, Skools Out, on Fleetwood Road, after she realised some of her nursery parents were struggling.

Fleetwood Baby Bank operates from the Skoools Inn, Skools Out nursery, on the first Sunday of every month

Helping to run it with her is her friend Lynne Reeves, who runs Fleetwood Baby Bank’ Facebook page and helps pick up some of the donated items when the donors don’t have cars.

Mandy said: “With Covid and then the cost of living rises, I noticed quite a few of our parents were struggling to afford even basic things like nappies and baby clothes.

"It made me realise that if they were struggling, other people in the community would be struggling too and I wanted to do something about it.”

She asked if people were able to donate spare items for the cause and now there are so many of them, they have to be stored in a friend’s garage.

The baby bank opens on the first Sunday of every month from the nursery premises, from 10 am to noon, when people can pick up items they need.

She has posted a message about the ‘sellers’ on the bank’s Facebook page.

Mandy added:” Because Fleetwood is a close knit town we will find out if people are on the take and they will not be able to come back.

"Hopefully we won’t have to resort to referrals from schools, GPs and Children’s Centres, because then it will involve people having to fit criteria and be judged on their incomes and how much benefit they get.”

On the bank’s Facebook page, supporters voiced their anger at those taking advantage of it.