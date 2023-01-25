Warm tributes to dedicated former King Edward School teacher John Booth

Mr. Booth of Hesketh Road, St. Annes, was himself a pupil of King Edward’s from where he won a place at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge to study history . He returned to teach at the school in 1955 and over the next 39 years successfully took a variety of roles including head of the history department, cricket coach, housemaster of Adventurers and finally senior master. He retired in July 1994.

Julian Wilde, former head of King Edward’s, said: “Generations of King Edward’s boys and staff will remember John Booth as a fine teacher and as a warm and friendly man.

Former King Edward School teacher John Booth, who has died, aged 90.

"He was most helpful to me, always with a ready smile and a quiet word of explanation, as I settled into my new work on arrival in 1993.

"I know that many of my colleagues found him exactly the same when they joined the School. John was a people person, with King Edward’s at heart.”

Following his retirement Mr Booth was in 1997 elected president of the Old Lidunians – the association of old boys of King Edward’s - and in the past two decades has been a regular supporter of social gatherings for former staff.

Ron Naylor, deputy head and former head of modern languages at King Edward’s, who worked with Mr Booth for 28 years, said: “The boys had a huge respect for John. They all knew he was on their side and even if he had to discipline them for misbehaviour, he never made them think they were worthless.

"His ability to listen and always to make everyone, boys and staff, feel they were of value was a wonderful gift.”

Mr Booth is survived by his three sons, John, David and Peter and four grandchildren. His wife Gwenneth ( known as ‘Rae’ ) died in November 2020.

His funeral service and cremation will be at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Tuesday, February 7 at 3.30 p.m.