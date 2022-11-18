Sharon Brooks, 45, was devastated when son Harrison Smith ended his life in October last year, aged just 23.

The family had no idea how much construction worker Harrison, who was living in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, was struggling and only found out after his death that he had started to self harm.

Sharon, who runs the Halo Beauty Salon on Brook Street, Fleetwood and has three other sons and three grandchildren, found it hard to cope with the tragedy and says it is every parent’s worst nightmare.

Fleetwood mum Sharon Brooks with son Harrison Smith, who took his own life.

But she decided if anything positive could come from the tragedy, it would be her efforts to help others facing similar devastation.

Sharon became a fundraiser for the charity Doherty’s Destiny, founded by another bereaved mum like herself and aimed at helping prevent such tragedies as well as offering vital support for families afterwards.

Earlier this year she raised £4,000 for the charity by organising a Jubilee-themed fundraiser and is already set to raise at least £1,000 from her next event, a psychic night at Fleetwood Rugby Club this month which has already sold out.

Sharon Brooks (second left) with fellow fundraisers for Doherty's Destiny at the Queen's Hotel, Fleetwood, earlier his year

Sharon said: “When Harrison died I just felt devastating heartbreak, nothing can prepare you for losing your child.

"I didn’t know where to go to for help and I ended up having to ask another mum who had lost her own child how she dealt with it.

"She told me about Doherty’s Destiney, which was started here on the Fylde coast by another mum who had lost her son.

"I knew I didn’t want any other family to feel like I did, I felt I needed to do something.

Joanne Hargreaves-Doherty of Cleveleys set up the charity Doherty's Destiny

"This charity does such good work helping people I decided to try and raise awareness of it and raise funds.

"Knowing I could help others helped me as well, this charity is such a good thing for bereaved parents and young people who are struggling.”

Doherty’s Destiny was set up by Cleveleys mum Joanne Hargreaves-Doherty in 2017 after her 16 year old son took his own life in Tower Woods, Thornton, the previous year.

Joanne wanted to set up a group which could do two main things: offer help which could try and prevent suicidal young people taking their own lives, and offer support to families in the event of a suicide.

It includes an informal support group where people who have suffered the suicide of loved ones can listen or talk with others, without pressure or judgement.

Money raised from fundraisers pays for health professionals who visit high schools in Wyre to offer support and advice to young people about bullying, self harm, the internet and suicidal thoughts, promoting better mental health for young people.

A Wyre Council report last year found that suicide rates among males in Wyre alone had risen, and there have been a number of tragic cases in Fleetwood within the past five years.

Sharon added: “If we can help prevent one death like my son’s, it will be worth it.”

For more more information visit /www.facebook.com/dohertysdestiny/