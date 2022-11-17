And the campaign has been given strong support from the community in Fleetwood.

Ex-soldier Marianna Mitchell, 52, wanted to bring some festive cheer for her son, 22 year old Trooper (Tpr) Anthony Finch, who is on a six month tour in northern Europe and for the first time, will not be home over the festive season.

Marianna thought about sending him a a parcel and then decided to extend it to the others serving with him in the King’s Royal Hussars regiment.

Marianna Mitchell with granddaughter Paiton Ackroyd, Syd and Sheree Little and some of the shoe boxes and goodies at the Steamer pub, Fleetwood.

So far she has collected 120 shoes boxes and plans to fill them with a variety of compact goodies such as chocolates, sweets, toiletries, small items of clothing and other items.

The mum-of-four often attends veteran’s breakfasts run by Syd and Sheree at The Steamer pub, on Queens Terrace, Fleetwood.

When the pair heard about her plans, they were determined to help out and donated a string of items for the boxes.

The Steamer pub, Fleetwood. Google Images

Soon, customers at the pub were bringing in items too.

Marianna said: “Being away from your family at Christmas is tough, and there are some people in the Armed Forces who don’t even have any family.

"To have something to unwrap on Christmas Day, knowing that someone has thought about you, can give people a real lift.

"If anyone would like to add to the collection to be sent out, they would be very welcome.

"I know times are tough so I wouldn’t expect anyone to be out of pocket, but if they could spare a bag of crisps or a 50 pence deodorant, that would be great.”

She added: “Syd and Sheree’s support has been great, I couldn’t have done it without them.”

Syd, who also runs the Little Restaurant from the pub with Sheree, said: “This pub has got a real community feel and people have really got behind Marianna’s campaign.”

Sheree added: “People have been very kind and just wanted to do their bit.”

Marianna is planning to send all the boxes off by December 12 via Chatsworth Post Office