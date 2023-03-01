The historic market, on Adelaide Street, will enter a phase of rejuvenation this year as Wyre Council carries out significant improvement works to support its future as a key attraction in area.

The ongoing enhancement works are expected to continue through to the autumn.

As part of Wyre Council’s ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions, grant funding of £1 million has been secured by the council from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme.

Fleetwood Mark is set for a major upgrade this year Photo: http://abigailandeye.gotphoto.co.uk

This is allowing energy efficiency works at the market to be carried out, including the installation of renewable energy technologies and removing fossil fuel gas heating.

Wyre Council is also investing over £2 million to carry out repairs and reinstate the historic features of the nineteenth century Market Hall, partly funded by the High Streets Heritage Action Zone (HSHAZ) grant sourced from central government via Historic England (HE).

This is aimed at improving the appearance of the market and ensure the continued life of the building through the delivery of significant enhancement works including the replacement of the main hall slate roof, windows and doors.

Coun Alice Collinson, portfolio holder for planning policy and Economic Development, said: “This is such an exciting time for Fleetwood Market and the town in general. The funding and investment will ensure it can be enjoyed by many for years to come.

“Wyre Council is committed to reducing emissions and the grant funding of £1 million from the Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme allows us to work towards our goal of reducing net zero carbon emissions by at least 78 per cent by 2035.

“We are all very much looking forward to seeing the new and improved market once works are complete. In the meantime please do support our traders and continue to shop at the market.

"We will endeavour to keep disruption to a minimum, ensuring our historic Market Hall can remain open throughout this exciting time of restoration.”

The market will predominantly remain open throughout, although some halls will be closed at various times to allow for works to be undertaken.