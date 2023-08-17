Fleetwood Market has been named the third best seaside market in the UK, according to new research.

One of the largest markets in the North West of England, the traditional coastal market hosts more than 150 stalls in a building dating back to the Victorian period.

Researchers identified the top UK coastal markets by analysing 32 markets in coastal locations on a number of factors, including Tripadvisor reviews, Instagram hashtags, TikTok views and Google searches which were weighted to establish a final index.

With Google searches for ‘seaside markets near me’ skyrocketing by 168.29 per cent in the last three months alone, the study by market stall gazebo suppliers, Gazeboshop, aims to give people a comprehensive list of the UK’s best seaside markets to visit this summer.

Fleetwood Market has come in for nationwide praise

Racking up over 34,100 views on TikTok and receiving a review score of 4 on Tripadvisor, Fleetwood Market is open 9am – 4:30pm on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

With indoor and outdoor stalls to browse, the market sells everything from local produce to vintage clothing and homeware at affordable prices.

One visitor took to Tripadvisor to praise the market, commenting: “Had a really fun time. So good to visit a traditional indoor market that appears to be thriving.

"We did our best to support local traders and came away with bags of stuff, all great value.”

With another adding: “The market has a huge variety of stalls from fresh meat and bakery to books and cards, clothes, bags and cosmetics.

"Even a lovely little cafe with homemade offerings and my favourite, toasted tea cake. What makes it extra special are the traders, everyone is so friendly and welcoming. Well worth a visit.”

Fleetwood Market is owned and run by Wyre Council, which is currently carrying out a major £3.2 million-plus repair and energy efficient programme at the facility.

Some stallholders were said to be unhappy about internal scaffolding inside the market, but the council said the amenity would greatly benefit from the work once it was complete, in a matter of weeks.