A bar on Blackpool’s historic North Pier looks set for new investment after plans were revealed to upgrade the venue.

​The former Merrie England Bar, facing Talbot Square, will be transformed into a high quality destination if proposals submitted to Blackpool Council get the go ahead.

Blackpool-based architect Joseph Boniface, who has drawn up the plans, said: “Joseph Boniface Architects Ltd were appointed by Blackpool Pier Company Ltd in 2022 to design a new landmark bar at the former Merrie England on North Pier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposals include opening up the west and north elevations providing incredible views towards the Lake District and a complete internal and external refurbishment.

Early concept design for the interior (picture from Joseph Boniface Architects)

“This includes a new central island bar, internal terrace and new internal fit out to provide a completely new setting to enjoy a drink with a view.”

The Merrie England Bar opened in 1960 on the Grade II listed pier which dates back to 1863 and is the oldest and longest of Blackpool’s three piers, all owned by the Blackpool Pier Company.

Documents submitted as part of the planning application add: “As part of the proposals, the applicant intends to remove any previous connotations with the Merrie England and to start afresh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This includes updates to the front elevation as well as to the side and rear elevations.

An artist's impression of how the new bar will look (picture from Joseph Boniface Architects)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is currently an under-supply of quality drinking establishments in the town centre. Most notable exceptions are Common Bar, Nook On Cheapside, the new Abingdon Street Market, Albert and Lion and The Beach House.

“It is the aspiration of the applicant to be able to provide a high quality environment in which to enjoy a drink in a beautiful setting.”

Permission is being sought for internal and external refurbishment works to include removal of the existing signs, render to the front elevation, and new windows and doors at the front.

It is also proposed to repaint the metal work and upgrade the outdoor seating area at the front of the bar.