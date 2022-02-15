Fleetwood man set to swim 32 miles to Isle of Man

Adam Diver, 45, is a veteran swimmer who represented Great Britain at the 2021 Europe Triathlon Championship.

His swimming mission, which includes promotion of the mental health charity Healthy Heroes, has been in the planning for almost two years.

Backed by a team of supporters, he will be setting off from St Bees, Cumbria, on July 22 and once he reached the island, it is believed he will become the first person to swim between the two points.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam is planning to swim across to the Isle of Man

Adam, who works at Fleetwood Nautical Campus, said: “I decided to do it after I was swimming in the sea with my son during lockdown, and I joked about swimming to see my parents on the Isle of Man.

“It set me thinking that it would be possible to actually do it.

“It will have to be done on that date in July because that is the only time when the tidal conditions will be just right.

“I’ve been gradually increasing my time in the water and will be ready when the time comes.”

The former Army Captain will be backed by a 12-strong team including two boats and a medic, as well as a team of marine researchers probing climate change.

Adam added: “I will be doing it in several segments because it is important to rest up for this kind of challenge.”