The town will be one of several fishing communities across the UK to mark the inaugural National Fishing Remembrance Day.

Fishing has been called one of the most dangerous professions and that was no exception when it came to Fleewood’s own trawler fleets.

At the height of the industry, in the middle part of the 20th century, Fleetwood families were hit hard by the tragic loss of several large trawlers, with all hands lost in hazardous conditions out at sea.

Georghe Ayoma, Fishermen' Mission Superintendant, based at Fleetwood

These included Red Falcon (lost in December 1959, along with all 19 of its crew), the Michael Griffith (lost January 1953, with a crew of 13) and steam trawler Goth, lost around Christmas 1948 along with all 21 men hands.

Although sadly there is little left of the fishing industry today, many relatives of those lost are still living in Fleetwood to this day and the town retains a keen sense of its history.

The poignant sight of Fleetwood women waving off their husbands trawlers inspired the Welcome Home statue on the town’s seafront. The photograph dates from the 1960s and was lent to us by Fleetwood man John Noble Photo: Submitted

The Memorial Day has been planned on a national basis by the Fishermen’s Mission, a national charity which provides vital assistance to fishermen and their families in times of critical hardship.

The event will see a number of special services held across the land, including the one at Fleetwood.

It is due to take place at the town’s Euston Gardens, in front of the iconic North Euston Hotel, on Sunday May 12 at

10.30am.

The service will be taken by the Rev George Ayoma, Fleetwood’s long-serving Fishermen’s Mission superintendant and minister at Trinity Baptist Church.

Ali Godfrey, Director of Business Development for the Fishermen’s Mission said: ‘It is an honour to be part of the National Fishing Remembrance Day.

“We have been planning and working with our maritime partners at Stella Maris and The Seafarers’ Charity to bring this important day together.’

Rev Ayoma said: “The service is open to everyone who wishes to pay their respects – fishing is still important to Fleetwood’s heritage and its families.”