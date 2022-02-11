Fleetwood girl Holly Egan died after being hit by train, court hears

Holly Egan was pronounced dead at the scene at around 6.35pm on January 27, shortly after she was reported missing from the Carleton area.

A post-mortem exam found that the former Cardinal Allen Catholic High School pupil, who lived on Seacrest Avenue in Fleetwood, died of multiple injuries as a result of being hit by a train.

Holly Egan

Opening her inquest at Blackpool town hall today, coroner Alan Wilson said: "On January 27 at approximately 6.30pm there was a National Rail service departed from Blackpool North to Layton. The driver had reported he felt it striking a female, and the matter was immediately reported.

"The train stopped, and in due course a person was transported to the hospital mortuary, where a doctor reported that the cause if death was multiple injuries."

A full inquest will take place at a date to be arranged, in approximately four to five months time.