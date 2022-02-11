Fleetwood girl Holly Egan died after being hit by train, court hears
The investigation into the death of a 17-year-old girl who was killed on the tracks at Layton train station has begun.
Holly Egan was pronounced dead at the scene at around 6.35pm on January 27, shortly after she was reported missing from the Carleton area.
A post-mortem exam found that the former Cardinal Allen Catholic High School pupil, who lived on Seacrest Avenue in Fleetwood, died of multiple injuries as a result of being hit by a train.
Opening her inquest at Blackpool town hall today, coroner Alan Wilson said: "On January 27 at approximately 6.30pm there was a National Rail service departed from Blackpool North to Layton. The driver had reported he felt it striking a female, and the matter was immediately reported.
"The train stopped, and in due course a person was transported to the hospital mortuary, where a doctor reported that the cause if death was multiple injuries."
A full inquest will take place at a date to be arranged, in approximately four to five months time.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.