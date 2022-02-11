Fleetwood girl Holly Egan died after being hit by train, court hears

The investigation into the death of a 17-year-old girl who was killed on the tracks at Layton train station has begun.

By Wes Holmes
Friday, 11th February 2022, 12:49 pm
Updated Friday, 11th February 2022, 12:59 pm

Holly Egan was pronounced dead at the scene at around 6.35pm on January 27, shortly after she was reported missing from the Carleton area.

A post-mortem exam found that the former Cardinal Allen Catholic High School pupil, who lived on Seacrest Avenue in Fleetwood, died of multiple injuries as a result of being hit by a train.

Holly Egan

Opening her inquest at Blackpool town hall today, coroner Alan Wilson said: "On January 27 at approximately 6.30pm there was a National Rail service departed from Blackpool North to Layton. The driver had reported he felt it striking a female, and the matter was immediately reported.

"The train stopped, and in due course a person was transported to the hospital mortuary, where a doctor reported that the cause if death was multiple injuries."

A full inquest will take place at a date to be arranged, in approximately four to five months time.

