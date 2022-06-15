And as well as the traditional procession, with its colourful floats, fancy dress and music from Fleetwood Old Boys Band, the carnival will this year pay a special tribute to one of its former organisers.

Ann Hanvey had been, at various times over 25 years, the treasurer, secretary and chairman of Fleetwood Carnival Committee.

Ann, of Oxendale Road, Thornton, died on Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Sunday August 22 last year, just a week after her 78th birthday.

Flashback to Fleetwood Carnival in 2006, with the dragon ladies from the Fleetwood Arms.

Fleetwood Carnival secretary Sam Denney said: “Ann was very big on the traditional aspects of the carnival and she played a massive role in it for so long.

"We thought it would be nice to pay tribute to her and the Ann Hanvey Memorial Award is a new trophy which will be awarded to a person or a float in the carnival which reflects her traditional values of the carnival.”

Carnival chairman Cheryl Walkington said: "We’ve had two virtual-only events since 2019 because of Covid, so we want the whole community to enjoy it this year and make the most of it.”

Fleetwood Carnival in 2016. Pictured are Eleanor Brooks-Brennan, Kaitlyn Hornby, Brooke Wilson, Chloe Carey-Parker and Taylor Hollingdrake from Fleetwood Town FC.

As part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations, organisers sent out a request for past carnival queens to take part this year.

Eight of them will be taking part, including Julie Slater, who was crowned in 1977 – a previous jubilee year for the Queen – and special sashes have been made for them.

It will be a big day for Fleetwood Carnival Queen elect Mia Fletcher, who will receive the crown from retiring queen Eva Taylor-Arnall at 11am.

What route will the Fleetwood Carnival parade take?

Retiring Fleetwood Carnival Queen Eva Taylor-Arnall, pictured at Thornton Cleveleys Gala last week after a busy 12 months, will hand over her crown at Fleetwood Carnival on Saturday

The carnival parade will set off from The Esplanade, outside the Marine Hall, at 1pm, past the Harbour Amusements, down Kent Street, North Albert Street, Lord Street, through Poulton Street and onto Poulton Road, down Carr Road and back onto the promenade.

What time will the fun day start?

At 2pm the fun day activities begin in the Marine Gardens until 6pm, featuring donkey rides, a birds of prey display, children’s fairground rides, craft and food stalls, morris dancing display and much else besides.

For details on entering the parade, visit the official Facebook page.