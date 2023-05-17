Fleetwood and Cleveleys beaches scoop top awards for bathing quality
Wyre beaches in Cleveleys and Fleetwood have been awarded prestigious Seaside Awards for 2023, recognising them as some of the best in the country.
Jubilee beach in Cleveleys, Marine beach and Ferry beach in Fleetwood and Rossall beach have all received an award for this year's bathing season from environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.
Wyre boasts over 18km of beaches and achieving the Seaside Awards again in 2023 is seen as a testament to the quality and diversity of the borough’s coastline.
A Wyre Council spokesman said: “Our flags will be flying proudly so locals and visitors alike can be assured our beaches meet the highest standards.
"The commitment needed to maintain our award-winning beaches cannot be underestimated and we would like to thank all of our staff, our volunteers, local beach care groups and partners who work so hard to keep our coastline clean and safe.”
The Seaside Awards are aimed at improving the quality of England’s coastline and promoting the country’s best beaches, celebrating the quality and diversity of the area’s coastline.
What criteria are used?
Among the criteria beaches are assessed against are:
*Safety and services, such as first aid, lifeguards where necessary
*Environmental information including displaying details about local eco systems
*Water quality
*Environmental management, including litter and waste
What they said
Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: "The Blue Flag is the world’s most recognised award for beaches and marinas.
“Visitors to a beach flying a Blue Flag or Seaside Award can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, and international bathing water quality standards.”