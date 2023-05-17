Jubilee beach in Cleveleys, Marine beach and Ferry beach in Fleetwood and Rossall beach have all received an award for this year's bathing season from environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

Wyre boasts over 18km of beaches and achieving the Seaside Awards again in 2023 is seen as a testament to the quality and diversity of the borough’s coastline.

A Wyre Council spokesman said: “Our flags will be flying proudly so locals and visitors alike can be assured our beaches meet the highest standards.

Beaches in Cleveleys and Rossall have won top awards

"The commitment needed to maintain our award-winning beaches cannot be underestimated and we would like to thank all of our staff, our volunteers, local beach care groups and partners who work so hard to keep our coastline clean and safe.”

The Seaside Awards are aimed at improving the quality of England’s coastline and promoting the country’s best beaches, celebrating the quality and diversity of the area’s coastline.

What criteria are used?

Fleetwood Beach Picture: Paul Summers

Among the criteria beaches are assessed against are:

*Safety and services, such as first aid, lifeguards where necessary

*Environmental information including displaying details about local eco systems

*Water quality

*Environmental management, including litter and waste

What they said

Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: "The Blue Flag is the world’s most recognised award for beaches and marinas.