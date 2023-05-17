News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government extends £2 bus fare cap
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Martin Lewis leaves GMB viewers stumped with tricky maths question
Vauxhall warns of “significant job losses” due to Brexit deal
Holly Willoughby ‘considered quitting This Morning’
Incredible video shows Lancaster bomber taking flight for Dambusters

Fleetwood and Cleveleys beaches scoop top awards for bathing quality

Wyre beaches in Cleveleys and Fleetwood have been awarded prestigious Seaside Awards for 2023, recognising them as some of the best in the country.

By Richard Hunt
Published 17th May 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 12:18 BST

Jubilee beach in Cleveleys, Marine beach and Ferry beach in Fleetwood and Rossall beach have all received an award for this year's bathing season from environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy.

Wyre boasts over 18km of beaches and achieving the Seaside Awards again in 2023 is seen as a testament to the quality and diversity of the borough’s coastline.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Wyre Council spokesman said: “Our flags will be flying proudly so locals and visitors alike can be assured our beaches meet the highest standards.

Beaches in Cleveleys and Rossall have won top awardsBeaches in Cleveleys and Rossall have won top awards
Beaches in Cleveleys and Rossall have won top awards
Most Popular
Read More
Three of Blackpool’s beaches recognised in national Seaside Awards

"The commitment needed to maintain our award-winning beaches cannot be underestimated and we would like to thank all of our staff, our volunteers, local beach care groups and partners who work so hard to keep our coastline clean and safe.”

Hide Ad

The Seaside Awards are aimed at improving the quality of England’s coastline and promoting the country’s best beaches, celebrating the quality and diversity of the area’s coastline.

Hide Ad

What criteria are used?

Fleetwood Beach Picture: Paul SummersFleetwood Beach Picture: Paul Summers
Fleetwood Beach Picture: Paul Summers

Among the criteria beaches are assessed against are:

Hide Ad

*Safety and services, such as first aid, lifeguards where necessary

*Environmental information including displaying details about local eco systems

Hide Ad

*Water quality

*Environmental management, including litter and waste

Hide Ad

What they said

Keep Britain Tidy’s Chief Executive, Allison Ogden-Newton OBE said: "The Blue Flag is the world’s most recognised award for beaches and marinas.

“Visitors to a beach flying a Blue Flag or Seaside Award can be assured the beach will be clean, safe and meet the highest environmental standards, and international bathing water quality standards.”

Related topics:Seaside AwardsFleetwoodCleveleysKeep Britain Tidy