The national awards, announced by Keep Britain Tidy, have rewarded Blackpool South, Blackpool Central, and Bispham for their high standards of beach management, as well as their nearby facilities and water quality.

Cllr Jane Hugo, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: “This is great news for local residents and visitors to Blackpool.

“So many people work extremely hard to keep our beaches clean as we know how popular and much loved they are.

Three of Blackpool’s prestigious beaches have been granted Seaside Awards (Credit: Blackpool Council)

“On behalf of the council I’d like to thank everyone who has played their part and secured this independent seal of approval.

“From our dedicated Streetscene and Beach Patrol teams, to the many volunteers who litter pick, to every person that does the right thing and disposes of their litter responsibly.”

Blackpool has more than 800 litter bins, including 250 large capacity bins on the Promenade alone.

They are emptied daily under normal conditions, and collections are increased whenever there is good weather and high visitor numbers.

Reminders are in place to prompt everyone to get rid of their rubbish in the nearest available bin or take it home with them.

Blackpool is part of Turning Tides, the cross-agency partnership working together in north west England to do everything possible to improve the quality of our bathing waters.