Pubs in Blackpool with great beer gardens: 26 of the highest-rated on Google reviews
Which pubs have the best beer gardens in Blackpool? We’ve looked at Google reviews to find the 26 highest rated.
Blackpool is blessed with some belting pubs that boast magnificent beer gardens – perfect for a lazy, sunny day socialising with friends and sinking a few cold drinks.
We looked at Google reviews for some of the highest-rated pubs where their beer garden gets a mention and we’ve come up with a list of 26 of the best in and around Blackpool and what some of their customers had to say about them.
Have a look at our list and jump on our Facebook post if you want to suggest one yourself that we haven’t mentioned.
See also: The best hotels in Blackpool: These are the highest-rated hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses in Blackpool, according to Google reviews - part 1 and part 2