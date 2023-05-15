Pubs in Blackpool with great beer gardens: 26 of the highest-rated on Google reviews

News you can trust since 1873
Which pubs have the best beer gardens in Blackpool? We’ve looked at Google reviews to find the 26 highest rated.

By Jon Peake
Published 15th May 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 15th May 2023, 16:53 BST

Blackpool is blessed with some belting pubs that boast magnificent beer gardens – perfect for a lazy, sunny day socialising with friends and sinking a few cold drinks.

We looked at Google reviews for some of the highest-rated pubs where their beer garden gets a mention and we’ve come up with a list of 26 of the best in and around Blackpool and what some of their customers had to say about them.

Have a look at our list and jump on our Facebook post if you want to suggest one yourself that we haven’t mentioned.

See also: The best hotels in Blackpool: These are the highest-rated hotels, bed & breakfasts and guest houses in Blackpool, according to Google reviews - part 1 and part 2

Below are 26 of the highest-rated pubs with great beer gardens in Blackpool, according to Google reviews

1. These are the highest-rated pubs with great beer gardens in Blackpool

Below are 26 of the highest-rated pubs with great beer gardens in Blackpool, according to Google reviews Photo: Google

The Ardwick on Foxhall Road has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 783 Google reviews. One customer said: "Had a great time, the staff are all lovely people, they also have a beer garden which is beautifully done, and the prices are great"

2. The Ardwick

The Ardwick on Foxhall Road has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 783 Google reviews. One customer said: "Had a great time, the staff are all lovely people, they also have a beer garden which is beautifully done, and the prices are great" Photo: owner

The Saddle Inn on Whitegate Drive has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 from 635 Google reviews. One customer said: "Great cask ale pub with different rooms and a great beer garden"

3. Saddle Inn

The Saddle Inn on Whitegate Drive has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 from 635 Google reviews. One customer said: "Great cask ale pub with different rooms and a great beer garden" Photo: Google

The Velvet Coaster on the Promenade has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 from 9,500 Google reviews. One customer said: "Nice pub with a lovely beer garden overlooking the sea"

4. The Velvet Coaster

The Velvet Coaster on the Promenade has a rating of 4.3 out of 5 from 9,500 Google reviews. One customer said: "Nice pub with a lovely beer garden overlooking the sea" Photo: Google

