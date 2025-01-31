Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Accrington businesswoman Emma Rothwell had her hopes of securing Lord Alan Sugar's £250,000 investment and mentorship dashed last night after being fired in the new Apprentice series’ first episode.

The 30-year-old, who runs an online gift store called Quirky Giraffe, was accused of poor sales tactics in the boardroom but it was her unconvincing defence of herself which ultimately led to her being fired according to Lord Sugar.

Following the first firing, social media was rife with opinions over whether the right decision was made so take a look at some of the main points on either side below...

Lancashire’s Emma R was the fired candidate from the losing team in last night’s The Apprentice.

Those in favour of our Lancashire lass

@MikeJWake: “How was Carlo not fired?! Emma did absolutely nothing wrong. #TheApprentice”

@andrewmcb: “The only name I remember is Emma & she was brilliant! First out is ridiculous #TheApprentice”

@OWENGSCFC “Just caught up with the apprentice and the wrong person got fired and £200 euro for a exclusive event was wild #TheApprenticeuk”

@badzd: “Wrong person got fired again, just like 90% of the time every yr. Emma was rubbish but that sub team leader and that idiot rock paper scissors guy were both terrible! #TheApprentice#TheApprenticeuk”

@Celeb_FC: “Sorry Lord S, you got that wrong! Fired Emma, left #Carlo and #Dean -WOW. OK-.let's see what happens next week. #TheApprentice#TheApprenticeuk@bbcapprentice”

@RoslynByfield: “Shame for Emma - liked her. #TheApprentice”

Those who were glad to see her ago

@kevtheman10: “Emma is the first to be fired by Lord Sugar. To be fair, she didn't do alot and sold no tickets either. #TheApprentice”

@princesskalila9: “Emma was so arrogant with her attitude when she hadn’t sold anything and piling onto carlo was crazy even if carlo is jarring thank god Emma is gone #TheApprenticeuk#TheApprentice#bbc”

@yaseenrahmann: “I knew it I knew emma was gonna get fired how can you be so s*** the don who did rock paper scissors should’ve got fired too”

One of our readers, John Swindells, then commented on Facebook: “She was useless. Did nowt sold nowt and was pathetic when asked by Lord Sugar why she should remain. At least the other useless ones put up a fight”

You can find out whether Emma herself thinks she was the right person to be fired in our exclusive interview with her here.

During the interview, Emma also shares her highs and lows of the series, her opinions on all those involved and whats next for her.