From TV stars like Giovanni Perniseto rockstars like Bowling for Soup and a bunch of top comedians including Su Pollard and Fylde Coast raised Jenny Eclair, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this February for live performances.
There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.
Below we have listed 17 stars coming to Lancashire next month including where and when you can see them.
Celebrities coming to Lancashire in February
Take a look at the top 17 celebrities coming to Lancashire in February | Various
2. Tom Stade
The comedian is bringing his new show 'Risky Business' to the Chorley Theatre on February 1 and the Darwen Library Theatre on February 13 | Show poster
3. Jon Culshaw
The comedian is bringing his new show 'Imposter Syndrome' to the Chorley Theatre on February 2 and the Blackpool Grand Theatre on February 23 | submit
4. Jenny Eclair
The comedian is bringing her new show Jokes Jokes Jokes Live! ' to the Lancaster Grand Theatre on February 2 | Getty Images
5. Psychic Sally
The psychic is bringing her new show to the Lancaster Grand Theatre on February 5 | Show poster
6. Bowling for Soup
The rockband are performing at the Winter Gardens on February 5. | submit
