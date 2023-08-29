News you can trust since 1873
First and second place trophy wins for Blackpool hip hop dancers at UDO World Street Dance Championships

A Blackpool hip-hop crew took on the world’s top street dancers and came home with a stack of first, second and third place trophies.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 29th Aug 2023, 17:14 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 17:33 BST

House of Wingz senior dance crew ‘FY Wingz’ competed at the UDO World championships at the Winter Gardens – and came away with several more trophies including a first place prize.

Eli Diamante scooped the top prize for his Under 16 Beginner Solo.

They also bagged two second place trophies – one for the Over 18 Beginner Crew, and Dylan Dennis & Angelo Diamante Over 18 Intermediate Duo.

Blackpool street dance champion Eli Diamante took home 1st place for his solo routineBlackpool street dance champion Eli Diamante took home 1st place for his solo routine
“As the only crew from Blackpool we like to rock up and represent at the UDO," said dance teacher Aishley Bell Docherty.

“There is something about the atmosphere in Blackpool during the UDO, it’s just wicked to be around people who understand the culture.

"It’s definitely a tough competition, with people attending from all over the world, but we knew they would smash it, they have such an incredible vibe and work ethic.”

FY Wingz celebrate second place success at the UDO World Street Dance ChampionshipsFY Wingz celebrate second place success at the UDO World Street Dance Championships
In addition, there was also success for Dylan Dennis (3rd place Solo Under 18 Intermediate), Orson Crane and Julia Czuczwara (3rd place Over 18 Beginner Duo), and Ethan Early & Michael Omoruyi (3rd place Under 18 Intermediate Duo).

Orson Crane also achieved fifth place for the Under 18 Novice Solo.

This annual event is a celebration of street dance and hip-hop culture, bringing together dancers from 35 countries.

Held at the Winter Gardens, there were some 320 teams competing for various titles.

To find out more about House of Wingz, based at Unit 3a Back Reads Road, Blackpool, visit https://www.skoolofstreet.com/

