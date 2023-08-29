News you can trust since 1873
11 spectacular photos of UDO World Street Dance Championships in Blackpool.

There were some truly spectacular moves on the dancefloor at the UDO World Street Dance Championships in Blackpool.
By Richard Hunt
Published 29th Aug 2023, 15:20 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 15:21 BST

This annual event is a celebration of street dance and hip-hop culture, bringing together dancers from 35 countries.

Held at the Winter Gardens, there were some 320 teams competing for various titles.

The contest started on Thursday and spanned over five days, with the UDO offering £10,000 to the ultimate advanced winner.

Here are just some of the amazing teams in action.

The best street dancing teams from all over the world came to Blackpool. Photos: Darren Nelson

1. UDO World Street Dance competition 2023 at the Winter Gardens Blackpool.

The best street dancing teams from all over the world came to Blackpool. Photos: Darren Nelson Photo: DARREN NELSON

Mesmerising displays of dance moves were on display

2. UDO World Street Dance competition 2023 at the Winter Gardens Blackpool.

Mesmerising displays of dance moves were on display Photo: DARREN NELSON

The dance teams gave it everything, with some truly spectacular routines. Photos: Darren Nelson

3. UDO World Street Dance competition 2023 at the Winter Gardens Blackpool.

The dance teams gave it everything, with some truly spectacular routines. Photos: Darren Nelson Photo: DARREN NELSON

The audiences at Blackpool were dazzled by dance moves like this one

4. UDO World Street Dance competition 2023 at the Winter Gardens Blackpool.

The audiences at Blackpool were dazzled by dance moves like this one Photo: DARREN NELSON

Building up to a big move - there were some spectacular dance routines on show. Photos: Darren Nelson

5. UDO World Street Dance competition 2023 at the Winter Gardens Blackpool.

Building up to a big move - there were some spectacular dance routines on show. Photos: Darren Nelson Photo: Darren Nelson

Into the air: more than 320 teams - and competitors from 35 countries - were competing to be world street dance champions. Photos: Darren Nelson

6. UDO World Street Dance competition 2023 at the Winter Gardens Blackpool.

Into the air: more than 320 teams - and competitors from 35 countries - were competing to be world street dance champions. Photos: Darren Nelson Photo: DARREN NELSON

Big jump - dancers of all ages were competing at the Winter Gardens Photos: Darren Nelson

7. UDO World Street Dance competition 2023 at the Winter Gardens Blackpool.

Big jump - dancers of all ages were competing at the Winter Gardens Photos: Darren Nelson Photo: DARREN NELSON

Leap of faith - more spectacular moves in the UDO World Street Dance Championshops. Photos: Darren Nelson

8. UDO World Street Dance competition 2023 at the Winter Gardens Blackpool.

Leap of faith - more spectacular moves in the UDO World Street Dance Championshops. Photos: Darren Nelson Photo: Darren Nelson

