There were some truly spectacular moves on the dancefloor at the UDO World Street Dance Championships in Blackpool.

This annual event is a celebration of street dance and hip-hop culture, bringing together dancers from 35 countries.

Held at the Winter Gardens, there were some 320 teams competing for various titles.

The contest started on Thursday and spanned over five days, with the UDO offering £10,000 to the ultimate advanced winner.

Here are just some of the amazing teams in action.

The best street dancing teams from all over the world came to Blackpool.

Mesmerising displays of dance moves were on display

The dance teams gave it everything, with some truly spectacular routines.

The audiences at Blackpool were dazzled by dance moves like this one

Building up to a big move - there were some spectacular dance routines on show.

Into the air: more than 320 teams - and competitors from 35 countries - were competing to be world street dance champions.

Big jump - dancers of all ages were competing at the Winter Gardens