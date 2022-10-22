Well, these Fylde firms certainly have the answer after raising nearly £43,000 for local hospice care in The Fylde Coast £50 Challenge.

Thirty businesses and organisations joined the challenge set by Trinity Hospice this year, where they were given a starter fund of £50 and four months to turn it into as much as possible for the charity.

A total of £42,979 was raised by staff at the firms who came together at a celebratory luncheon at Viva, Blackpool, to see who would be crowned winner for 2022.

Businesses from across the Fylde Coast took part in the £50 challenge for Trinity Hospice

It takes the total raised by the challenge since it launched in 2013 to a staggering £347,000, supporting Trinity Hospice and its dedicated children’s hospice, Brian House.

Taking victory for this year’s challenge was Partner Plus Media, which raised £7,268 by employees taking part in many of Trinity’s fundraising events including its Yorkshire Three Peaks trek.

Janet Atkins, corporate partnerships manager, said: “What a fantastic sum of money raised by Partner Plus Media.

“They really pulled out all the stops, taking part in not only one of our most challenging events this year, but also throwing themselves into Blackpool Colour Run and Bubble Rush as well.

Pictured are winners from Partner Plus Media

“We know they’ve had loads of fun while raising this money, which together with that raised by the other businesses who joined the £50 challenge really will go a long way in helping our charity to provide exceptional hospice care to all who need it on the Fylde coast.”

Runner up for this year’s challenge was West Lancs Group which raised £5,485 through sponsorship as a number of staff took part in Trinity’s Big Jump skydive, a mountain trek run and in-office fundraising. And in third place with a fantastic £5,245 was DD Fire Alarms which raised money through raffles, auctions, fundraising evenings and a paddleboarding challenge.

Janet added: “We’ve seen more companies this year where employees have set themselves personal challenges. As well as taking part in our events, we’ve also seen people swimming the lakes, paddleboarding and even trying their hand new sports. We even had some sole traders combining their skills and expertise to raise as much as they could as a team. On top of that, there has been loads of in-office events which is great to see after the pandemic, which resulted in a lot of people working from home or splitting their time between home and the office.

“This challenge really is a fantastic celebration of the generosity of our local businesses and organisations, who truly push their teams to raise as much as possible for local hospice care, whether they are supporting our adult services through Trinity, or helping us to care for our area’s most fragile children through Brian House.