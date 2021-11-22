Festive delight in Lytham and St Annes

Both events featured an afternoon of entertainment and attracted bumper crowds, despite rain and civic officials and traders in both town are looking forward to a memorable season, especially after the pandemic restrictions hit celebrations last year.

Comedian Steve Royle pulled the switch at Lytham, where Brenda Blackshaw of the organising Lytham Christmas team said: “It was a brilliant afternoon and we are all looking forward to a wonderful festive season.”

At St Annes, Town Council chairman Coun Gavin Harrison pulled the switch alongside Fylde deputy mayor Coun Cheryl Little and Gavin said: “What an event the great performers gave us - the youngsters in particular will remember the afternoon for a long time and it’s great to see the lights on as we all look forward to a super Christmas.”

Father Christmas makes his way through Lytham town centre. Picture: Mark Liebenberg.

Father Christmas was on stage for both switch-ons. Ahead of the Lytham event, he travelled in his Polar Express in a procession through town to the stage, while before arriving in St Annes centre for the ceremony, he toured the town's neighbourhood shopping areas, including Alexandria Drive, Whalley Place and St Albans Road, to meet residents.

Steve Royle performs the Lytham switch-on

Father Christmas on his tour of St Annes shopping areas at Alexandria Drive.