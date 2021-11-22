Saturday saw both Lytham and St Annes host their fun-packed Christmas Lights Switch-On events, drawing crowds from across Fylde.

Families flocked to Clifton Square in Lytham to see comedian Steve Royle perform the honour of flicking the switch to light up the town following an afternoon of dazzling entertainment,

fireworks, and a special appearance from Father Christmas.

In St Annes, a host of local performers entertained shoppers in the town centre before the switch-on, which signals an extra week of Christmas lights in the town this year.

1. A fantastic crowd for Lytham Christmas Lights Switch-On Pic credit: Gregg Wolstenholme Photo: Gregg Wolstenholme Photo Sales

2. Fireworks light up the sky above Lytham during the Christmas Lights Switch-On event Pic credit: Gregg Wolstenholme Photo: Gregg Wolstenholme Photo Sales

3. Singer Emma Louise Jackson at St Annes Christmas Lights Switch-On Pic credit: Martin Bostock Photo: Martin Bostock Photo Sales

4. Paul Dobie takes to the stage in St Annes Photo Sales