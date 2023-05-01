CK Hutchison Networks UK has applied to Wyre Council to site the 15m high ‘slim line’ monopole with a wraparound cabinet at its and associated ancillaryworks outside Poulton Methodist Church on Queensway.

The Historical and Civic Society has declared itself firmly against the plan pointing out that the site is in a conservation area and also expressing concerns over possible heath concerns of the mast, particularly for youngsters at a nursery adjacent to the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman for Poulton Historical and Civic Society said: “The threat is immediate. We need to act now to stop it.

The proposed site for the phone mast at Queensway, Poulton.

"If this goes ahead, one of the most iconic views in the Poulton Conservation Area will be destroyed, including the loss of cherry trees which line the edge of Queensway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thousands of people enjoy walking through the church grounds each week and often comment on the sense of well-being.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We also have concerns for the health and wellbeing of very young children at Queensway pre-school due to its close proximity – just 30 to 40 metres from the proposed mast.

“Alternative, more suitable, locations for the mast have been identified by two local councillors, Collette Birch and Alf Clempson, but these have been ignored by the communications company responsible for the mast.

“The Government’s Code of Practice for Wireless Network Developments calls for the local planning authority (Wyre) and telecommunications operator to engage in meaningful discussions to ensure the appropriateness of the siting of masts. This has not happened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given the extremely sensitive nature of the proposed site, and the fact that it is in a Conservation Area, the Code of Practice calls for full consultation with community groups and all relevant stakeholders. No such consultations have been carried out.”

The Civic and Historical Society is urging residents to contact Wyre councillor Collette Burch and Lancashire County councillor Alf Clempson as well as local MP Ben Wallace and to pass view on to the Wyre planning department at [email protected],uk The application will go before Wyre planners in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad