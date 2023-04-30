Tram lovers from around the UK rolled into Blackpool at the weekend to track down the largest model tram show in the UK.

Organisers of the two-day Blackpool Model Tramways Exhibition admitted they were delighted to return to the resort after a break of four years and are hoping the success of Saturday and Sunday’s event will guarantee a return next year.

The show was staged at the Solaris Centre and Blackpool’s famous trams brought visitors to and from the event via a special tram stop right outside the venue. They were able to see layouts, displays and demonstrations. Layouts included old and new trams from around the globe.

The event was organised jointly by Corporation Model Trams and the Tramway & Light Railway Society. It included no less than 25 layouts, depicting scenes not only from the town, but tram systems from across the UK and the rest of the world.John Whitehouse, who runs mail order company Corporation Model Trams, said: "We chose to hold it in Blackpool because Blackpool is the home of the UK tram. It has been exceptionally busy. We had an awful lot of people visiting the exhibition, we’ve had enthusiasts, we’ve had families, and we have had locals wandering in.

"There was a lot of positive reception, everyone has been brilliant and everyone has been very supportive, especially our friends at Blackpool Transport and Blackpool Heritage Tram Tours who organised a temporary stop outside so trams could bring visitors to us.

"We would just like to thank everyone who has come to see us, both visitors and exhibitors. All being well we will see you all again next year.”

