Family pay tribute to man killed in collision near Blackpool Victoria Hospital

The family of a man killed in a collision in Blackpool on Thursday have paid a moving tribute to him.

By Aimee Seddon
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 10:37 am
Updated Saturday, 30th April 2022, 5:24 pm

Michael Lewis Blofeld, 48, from Blackpool, tragically died following a collision near Blackpool Victoria Hospital on April 28.

The collision occurred at around 11.09am when a Kia Picanto travelling on North Park Drive collided with a pedestrian, who has since been named as Michael, also known as Pickle.

Michael suffered serious injuries during the collision and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he sadly died.

The family of Michael Lewis Blofeld, who was killed in a collision in Blackpool on Thursday, have paid tribute to him.

His family said in a tribute: “Michael was a very much-loved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

“His death will leave a huge hole in our hearts and we will always remember him for his cheeky laugh, humour and his heart of gold.”

PC Kate Brady, of the Lancashire Police Tactical Operations team, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with Mr Blofeld’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“Our investigation is continuing to establish exactly what occurred and would ask anybody who witnessed the collision to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 427 of April 28th.

