Family pay tribute to Blackpool man killed in collision near Victoria Hospital on Thursday

48-year-old Michael Lewis Blofeld, from Blackpool, tragically died following a collision near Victoria Hospital two days ago (April 28.)
The collision occurred at around 11:09am, when a Kia Picanto travelling on North Park Drive collided with a pedestrian, who has since been named as Michael, AKA Pickle.
Michael suffered serious injuries during the collision and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he sadly died.
His family have now said: “Michael was a very much-loved son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.
“His death will leave a huge hole in our hearts and we will always remember him for his cheeky laugh, humour and his heart of gold.”
PC Kate Brady, of the Lancashire Police Tactical Operations team, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with Mr Blofeld’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.
“Our investigation is continuing to establish exactly what occurred and would ask anybody who witnessed the collision to get in touch with us.”
Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log 427 of April 28th.