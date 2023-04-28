News you can trust since 1873
Family fun day planned for Fleetwood to celebrate historic coronation of King Charles III

Fleetwood will be celebrating the coronation of King Charles III with a fun-filled family day at the town’s Marine Gardens.

By Richard Hunt
Published 28th Apr 2023, 07:01 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 07:11 BST

Plans for the historic occasion have been announced by Fleetwood Town Council, which has organised the big event for the day of the coronation itself – Saturday May 6.

The coronation is taking place eight months on from the monarch’s automatic appointment as King on September 8 last year.

It will be the first time a coronation ceremony is taking place on a weekend since 1902 when Edward VII was crowned King, and communities across the country are making celebratory arrangements with their families, friends and even neighbours to commemorate in style with street parties, fun days and home screening events.

Fleetwood's Marine Gardens is all set for a special family fun day for the coronation of King Charles IIIFleetwood's Marine Gardens is all set for a special family fun day for the coronation of King Charles III
Fleetwood’s fun day will run from 10am until 4pm and will showcase the coronation via live stream on a big screen making for a spectacular public viewing.

What activities will be included on the day?

There will be plenty of fun activities to entertain families, most of which are free of charge.

These free entertainments include a funfair, a children’s entertainer providing magic shows and circus workshops, a gaming bus and arts and crafts activities.

King Charles III will be officially crowned on Saturday May 6King Charles III will be officially crowned on Saturday May 6
There will be free face painting and mascots mingling with the crowds providing free photo opportunities and entertainment.

Blackpool to celebrate King's Coronation in right royal style with parade of her...

At the end of the day there shall be a public singalong of the National Anthem led by talented songstress Katy Connelly, who is starring in Grease at the Winter Gardens.

Additionally, there will be some carnival stalls but these are chargeable activities due to the prizes on offer.

The Terrace Bar will be open serving beverages and strawberries and cream from 10am.

Additionally, there are food stalls serving pie and mash and picnic boxes, as well as even an ice cream van.

Drivers are advised to only use bays where they are permitted or spaces where they are legally allowed to park.

What they say

A spokesman for Fleetwood Town Council said: “Come and support Fleetwood Town Council’s Coronation event – you are sure to have a fantastic time on the day.

"Bring yourself, your families, your patriotic clothing and accessories, your chairs, your blankets, your day out essentials and your brollies -just in case - as you can always rely on the Great British weather to be somewhat temperamental.’

