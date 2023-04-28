Plans for the historic occasion have been announced by Fleetwood Town Council, which has organised the big event for the day of the coronation itself – Saturday May 6.

The coronation is taking place eight months on from the monarch’s automatic appointment as King on September 8 last year.

It will be the first time a coronation ceremony is taking place on a weekend since 1902 when Edward VII was crowned King, and communities across the country are making celebratory arrangements with their families, friends and even neighbours to commemorate in style with street parties, fun days and home screening events.

Fleetwood's Marine Gardens is all set for a special family fun day for the coronation of King Charles III

Fleetwood’s fun day will run from 10am until 4pm and will showcase the coronation via live stream on a big screen making for a spectacular public viewing.

What activities will be included on the day?

There will be plenty of fun activities to entertain families, most of which are free of charge.

These free entertainments include a funfair, a children’s entertainer providing magic shows and circus workshops, a gaming bus and arts and crafts activities.

King Charles III will be officially crowned on Saturday May 6

There will be free face painting and mascots mingling with the crowds providing free photo opportunities and entertainment.

At the end of the day there shall be a public singalong of the National Anthem led by talented songstress Katy Connelly, who is starring in Grease at the Winter Gardens.

Additionally, there will be some carnival stalls but these are chargeable activities due to the prizes on offer.

The Terrace Bar will be open serving beverages and strawberries and cream from 10am.

Additionally, there are food stalls serving pie and mash and picnic boxes, as well as even an ice cream van.

Drivers are advised to only use bays where they are permitted or spaces where they are legally allowed to park.

What they say

A spokesman for Fleetwood Town Council said: “Come and support Fleetwood Town Council’s Coronation event – you are sure to have a fantastic time on the day.

