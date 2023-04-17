Aside from the majestic heritage tram parade along the seafront, there will be a Big Lunch outdoor picnic with free entertainment on the Tower Festival Headland, a live screening of the Coronation concert from Windsor Castle, ending with a dazzling, specially-themed light show.

When is it happening?

The event, being staged by Blackpool Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) in association with VisitBlackpool and Blackpool Transport, will take place on Sunday May 7, the day after the King’s Coronation at Westminster Abbey.

There will be a special parade of trams in Blackpool to mark the coronation of King Charles III, as well as other celebrations. Photo: Gary Mitchell

Activities will get under way at 2.15pm and will continue on Blackpool’s famous Comedy Carpet into the afternoon and also later, after 8pm.:

Heritage Tram Parade

The parade will see 11 trams from the heritage fleet travel in convoy from Blackpool Pleasure Beach to Little Bispham.

The convoy, which sets off at 2.15pm, will pause at the Tower Festival Headland for a unique photo opportunity.

Blackpool has big plans to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III - Credit: Getty Image

Trams featuring in the parade include open top, single and double deckers, and the famous illuminated trams.

Tickets to ride the heritage trams during the parade are now on sale from Blackpool Transport.

The Big Comedy Carpet Coronation Lunch

A special parade of trams in Blackpool will help mark the coronation of King Charles III, along with other activities. Photo: Gary Mitchell

From 3pm onwards, people can bring a picnic, relax, and take advantage of an al fresco dining area opposite The Blackpool Tower for The Big Coronation Lunch, or take advantage of the on-site food huts serving a wide variety of food.

There will be free live entertainment throughout the afternoon, hosted by Blackpool’s very own Hayley Kay, with performances from X Factor finalists Rob King and Rachael Wooding and, direct from the West End, Leanne Jones.

They will be joined by an impressive line-up of the resort’s most popular entertainers including The Jersey Beats, Angels Elite and Mooky and Boo, the lovable clowns from the Blackpool Tower Circus.

More entertainment will announced in the run-up to the event.

Alongside the entertainment, there will be fun activities and competitions for children, including a chance to decorate their own version of the Coronation crown!

Evening on the Comedy Carpet

From 8pm, the party will continue with a free live screening of the Coronation Concert from Windsor Castle. The concert will be streamed on to a screen on the Tower Festival Headland with specially-lit bespoke illuminations for the Coronation. The finale to Blackpool’s day of celebration will see an interactive light show on The Blackpool Tower.

Kate Shane, chair of the TBID Management Steering Group, said: “Blackpool has a proud history of marking special events in glorious fashion and we are thrilled to be able to announce details of our Coronation celebrations.

“Anyone who witnessed our Platinum Jubilee tram parade last year will know what an awesome spectacle it is to see these remarkable trams lined up along the seafront.

“By incorporating Blackpool’s unique fleet of heritage trams and our world-famous Illuminations, it promises to be a very special day.”

A VisitBlackpool spokesperson added: “This is a free event and one that will give families a wonderful opportunity to come together and celebrate what will be an historic weekend."