Comic Con Blackpool: 27 pictures as the event returns to the Winter Gardens with a Stranger Things vibe
There were some Stranger Things for comic and fantasy fans when the Comic Con World expo returns to Blackpool this weekend.
By Andy Moffatt
Published 15th Apr 2023, 17:26 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 17:27 BST
This weekend, Comic Con returned to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens, welcoming comic book fans, movie buffs, artists and gamers from all over the county.
The conference attracted comic book fans from across the country, with the addition this year of a Strange Things theme, based on the hit US Netflix show.
Take a look at some of the pictures below:
Page 1 of 7