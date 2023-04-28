Poulton’s Gala Queen 2023 elect, Imogen Swarbrick

The family fun day will be held at Poulton Community Hall in Vicarage Road on Saturday April 29, from 3.30pm to 5.30pm.

Poulton’s Gala Queen 2023 elect, Imogen Swarbrick, will formally open the event, along with her retinue of princesses as the first of their official duties.Young guests will enjoy the bouncy castle, traditional stalls and games, and a kids disco from children’s entertainer James Marinka.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are £3 on the door per child (parents and babies go free) and all proceeds will go towards covering the cost of staging the gala, which is being held on Saturday June 3rd this year.Rachel Swarbrick, Imogen’s mum and one of the fundraiser organisers, said: “We are hoping for a good turnout and would love to see lots of people come along and join in this fabulous community event.

“Guests can come along and enjoy the old fashion games, the entertainment and the bouncy castle, but they can also get stuck in and help out with the float decorations.”

Organisers are also appealing for donations to both the raffle and the tombola.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raffle prizes have so far been donated by local businesses including Solo Boutique, Nuvo, Truly Kitchen, Suda Thai, Fortitude Fitness, Nikki Kelly Beauty Therapy, OAH Hair and Make Up, Costa, Saks, The Bull, NetVoucherCodes, and Weatherspoons.

Advertisement Hide Ad