Expert to be called in for investigation into sepsis death of young Blackpool mum after abortion

The inquest for Sarah Dunn will take place at Blackpool town hall in November

Mum-of-five Sarah Louise Dunn, 31, died at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on April 11 last year, nearly four weeks after she had an abortion.

She had approached her GP at Elizabeth Street Surgery more than once after falling ill following the termination.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On April 9, she visited her doctor after her condition did not improve. The next day, she called the NHS on 111 and was taken by ambulance to the Vic’s A&E department later that day.

At around 2.15am the following day she died of sepsis, also known as blood poisoning, due to an infection.

At a pre-inquest review at Blackpool Town Hall on Friday, coroner Louise Rae said an independent expert was likely to be called in following a request from Richard Baker, representing Ms Dunn’s family.

A review of Ms Dunn’s care was carried out by a Blackpool Victoria Hospital doctor, who said that the young mum could not have been saved.

But Mr Baker said an independent expert should be called, as the doctor was a colleague of those involved in Ms Dunn’s care, and this may have influenced his opinion “consciously or unconsciously”.

He said: “It would be unsatisfactory for Sarah’s family for this to degrade into a debate about whether someone is telling the truth or is biased.”