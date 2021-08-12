Patients urged to find another doctor as Blackpool GP surgery closes

Elizabeth Street Surgery will close its doors on Friday, October 29 2021 after the practice’s managing partners gave up their contract to provide general practice services earlier this year.

The 4,500 registered patients have all been contacted and given details of the nearest GP practices available to them. The partners at Adelaide Street Family Practice have been acting as caretakers at the practice.

Nick Medway, deputy director of nursing and quality for NHS Blackpool Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “We want to reassure all people registered with Elizabeth Street Surgery that our priority is to make sure they have continued access to high quality GP services.

The Elizabeth Street GP surgery, which is closing in October

“All the practices in Blackpool are taking new patients and they are able to choose one that is most convenient for them.

The nearest GP practices to Elizabeth Street are Adelaide Street Family Practice and South King Street Medical Centre, which are half a mile away, and St Paul’s Medical Centre, which is 1.1 miles away in Dickson Road.

The CCG, which plans and buys healthcare services for the town, will also host drop-in sessions for anyone with questions or concerns about the closure. Assistance will also be available for anyone needing support to complete GP registration forms.

These will take place on:

• Tuesday, August 17, 10am to noon;

• Thursday, August 19, 1pm to 3pm;

• Tuesday, August 24, 10am to noon;